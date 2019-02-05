Home Nation

Go to Shillong, it is a cool place: Supreme Court to CBI, Kolkata Police Commissioner

The remark was made by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi after passing the order in which a bench headed by him said that Kumar has to make himself available before the CBI for investigation.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Go to Shillong. It is a cool place. Both sides will remain cool there," observed the Supreme Court in a lighter vein while accepting the request of the CBI that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar be directed to join investigation in connection with Saradha scam at a neutral place.

The remark was made by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi after passing the order in which a bench headed by him said that Kumar has to make himself available before the CBI for investigation.

After the bench, also comprising Justices Deepka Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, had almost completed the dictation of the order, Attorney General K K Venugopal raised the issue of neutral place.

"To avoid all unnecessary controversy, we direct the Commissioner of Police to appear before the investigating agency in Shillong, Meghalaya, on such date(s) as may be fixed," the bench said in its order.

During the hearing, the CBI alleged total breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state by citing the incident of Sunday when the West Bengal Police had taken into its custody around 25 personnel of the agency.

They had gone to Kumar's residence to probe him in the Saradha scam.

The CBI alleged that Kumar, who was leading the SIT probe into Saradha chit fund scam, tampered with the electronic evidence and handed over document to the agency some of which were "doctored".

The CBI also alleged that its Joint Director Pankaj Shrivastava's house was kept under seige by the state police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court CBI Ranjan Gogoi Kolkata Police Commissioner Shillong CBI vs Kolkata police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp