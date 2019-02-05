Home Nation

Government demands of more Rs 1.98 lakh crore for fiscal 2018-19

The gross additional expenditure aggregates to Rs 1,47,396.87 crore to be matched by savings by ministries or higher receipts.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal (File | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Modi government on Tuesday placed a fresh batch of Supplementary Demand to the tune of Rs 1,98,831.36 and sought nod from both the Houses of Parliament.

The Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2018-19 tabled by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha and Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in the Rajya Sabha, said the net cash outgo aggregates to Rs 51,433.28 crore.

The gross additional expenditure aggregates to Rs 1,47,396.87 crore to be matched by savings by ministries or higher receipts.

Besides the token provision of Rs 121 lakh is being sought - one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving new service or new instrument of service.

The government is seeking an additional amount of over Rs 4,700 crore for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Of the total net cash outgo, the document has pegged Rs 19,481 crore for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rs 4,840.75 crore for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Supplementary Demand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp