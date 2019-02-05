Home Nation

Kartarpur Corridor: India to send draft pact facilitating easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four km from the Indian border adjacent to Pakistan.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur Sahib

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will soon send a draft to Pakistan for finalisation of an agreement for opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which will facilitate easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. 

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to fast-track the implementation of Kartarpur corridor project. The meeting was attended by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and others.  

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. 

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan in contact on Kartarpur corridor issue: High Commissioner Bisaria 

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four km from the Indian border adjacent to Pakistan.

“India will send within a month the draft of the agreement to be signed with Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor. We hope the modalities will be completed soon,” Singh told reporters after the hour-long meeting. 

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs said India has already communicated to Pakistan the coordinates of Zero Point for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.  

The meeting discussed land acquisition for the highway and for the Integrated Check Post (ICP).
At the meeting, it was informed that the preliminary notification for land acquisition for highway has already been issued and the notification to acquire land for Integrated Check Post will be issued on Wednesday, officials said. 

The Punjab government has assured that the land will be made available for both the projects by mid-March, official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor India Pakistan ties Kartarpur draft pact

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp