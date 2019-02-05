Kartarpur Corridor: India to send draft pact facilitating easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will soon send a draft to Pakistan for finalisation of an agreement for opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which will facilitate easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to fast-track the implementation of Kartarpur corridor project. The meeting was attended by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and others.

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four km from the Indian border adjacent to Pakistan.

“India will send within a month the draft of the agreement to be signed with Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor. We hope the modalities will be completed soon,” Singh told reporters after the hour-long meeting.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs said India has already communicated to Pakistan the coordinates of Zero Point for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The meeting discussed land acquisition for the highway and for the Integrated Check Post (ICP).

At the meeting, it was informed that the preliminary notification for land acquisition for highway has already been issued and the notification to acquire land for Integrated Check Post will be issued on Wednesday, officials said.

The Punjab government has assured that the land will be made available for both the projects by mid-March, official said.