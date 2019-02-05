Home Nation

Anna Hazare breaks his fast after Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s assurance

Anna Hazare described the various issues raised in the meeting and gave the action points that the government would follow in the days to come.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:54 AM

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anti-Corruption crusader Anna Hazare ended his indefinite fast on its seventh day on Tuesday after over six-hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh.

“I’m completely convinced after the long discussions I had with Fadnavis, Radha Mohan Singh, (MoS Defense) Subhash Bhamre and (state irrigation minister) Girish Mahajan. Apart from the issues related to the implementation of Lokpal and appointment of Lokayukta, the government has also agreed to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. This is a huge thing that would benefit the farmers,” Hazare said as he declared that he is ending his hunger strike.

On the proposed Lokayukta Act, Hazare said that, just like the RTI which was brought in Maharashtra initially and then the Centre adopted it, the Lokayukta Act would prove to be a model for the whole nation and would prove to be an effective tool to put an end to the corruption on all levels of the government administration. 

Emerging from the over five-hour long meeting Fadnavis spoke before the people of Ralegan Siddhi and the media representatives first. He described the various issues raised in the meeting and gave the action points that the government would follow in the days to come.

“We have decided that the Lokpal search committee will meet on 13 February and the directions of the Supreme Court will be followed. The committee would have members recommended by Anna. A joint drafting committee too has been set up to draft a new Lokayukta bill which will be introduced in the next session of the state assembly,” Fadnavis said asking Hazare to end fast.

Hazare had also raised demands related to farmers’ welfare. “The rules regarding granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices have been drafted. Sompal would work on it further as Hazare’s representative,” Fadnavis said.

