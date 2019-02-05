Home Nation

Lucknow diary

Resplendent with the flavour of Kumbh, the ongoing 10-day-long Lucknow Book Fair is drawing denizens in hordes.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

‘Atal’ tribute to Vajpayee
In a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, has named its new variety of lemongrass ‘CIM-Atal’. Having represented Lucknow inParliament for five consecutive terms, Vajpayee passed away in August last year. The institution’s director Dr AK Tripathi claims that true to its name, the new variety of lemongrass is firm and resistant to moderate changes in farming conditions as ‘Atal’ means firm and constant. Moreover, the plant gives a constant high yield of aromatic oil. Besides, ‘CIM-Akshay’, ‘CIM-Sukhda’, ‘CIM-Suvas’ have also been evolved from basil (tulsi) to be released and distributed to farmers for cultivation and being high yield varieties, these will contribute to consolidate farmers’ income. 

Fair with ‘Kumbh flavour’
Resplendent with the flavour of Kumbh, the ongoing 10-day-long Lucknow Book Fair is drawing denizens in hordes. Cultural performances, ‘traffic security week’ and many other attractions have been set up at the fair. Called ‘Ankuram Shiksha Mahotsav’, the festival is being managed by a civil society group ‘icareindia’. A satrangi exhibiton is also being organised with the participation of government primary and upper primary schools from 11 districts — Agra, Aligarh, Basti, Maharajganj, Etawah, Mathura, Kheri, Kannauj, Balrampur, Ayodhya and Lucknow in the festival. The Kumbh festival has been going on since January 14 and has been set up on an unprecendented scale.

Lucknow ready for Metro
In a matter of days, the first phase of the Lucknow Metro will kick off from the airport to the other end of the city, covering a 23-km stretch from February 15. The ambitious project of connecting the city’s ends is two-and-a-half months ahead of its deadline. As of now, the Metro will only ply on the 8-km route from the airport to Charbagh. Recently, ‘Metroman of India’ E Sreedharan, who is also the principal advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), inspected the North-South Corridor — from the airport to Munshipulia — with a team of the corporation and endorsed the work carried out. Following another inspection by Commissioner Railway Safety between February 20-23, the project would be ready for commercial runs.

Marquee bubbling with Oudhi culture
Lucknow residents woke up to the soulful notes of Raag Bhairavi and ‘Jago Mohan pyare’ rendered by noted classical singer Shruti Sadolikar, who performed at the ‘Safed Baradari’ in a concert at dawn on Sunday. Presenting timeless melodies for an enthusiastic audience at 6am, Sadolikar enthralled music connoisseurs with her ethereal voice at the ongoing Sanatkada Festival in an ode to the Oudhi culture that is quintessential to Lucknow. The event was a day-long celebration with food and a mushaira and a qawwali session in the evening.

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp