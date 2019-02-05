Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

‘Atal’ tribute to Vajpayee

In a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, has named its new variety of lemongrass ‘CIM-Atal’. Having represented Lucknow inParliament for five consecutive terms, Vajpayee passed away in August last year. The institution’s director Dr AK Tripathi claims that true to its name, the new variety of lemongrass is firm and resistant to moderate changes in farming conditions as ‘Atal’ means firm and constant. Moreover, the plant gives a constant high yield of aromatic oil. Besides, ‘CIM-Akshay’, ‘CIM-Sukhda’, ‘CIM-Suvas’ have also been evolved from basil (tulsi) to be released and distributed to farmers for cultivation and being high yield varieties, these will contribute to consolidate farmers’ income.

Fair with ‘Kumbh flavour’

Resplendent with the flavour of Kumbh, the ongoing 10-day-long Lucknow Book Fair is drawing denizens in hordes. Cultural performances, ‘traffic security week’ and many other attractions have been set up at the fair. Called ‘Ankuram Shiksha Mahotsav’, the festival is being managed by a civil society group ‘icareindia’. A satrangi exhibiton is also being organised with the participation of government primary and upper primary schools from 11 districts — Agra, Aligarh, Basti, Maharajganj, Etawah, Mathura, Kheri, Kannauj, Balrampur, Ayodhya and Lucknow in the festival. The Kumbh festival has been going on since January 14 and has been set up on an unprecendented scale.

Lucknow ready for Metro

In a matter of days, the first phase of the Lucknow Metro will kick off from the airport to the other end of the city, covering a 23-km stretch from February 15. The ambitious project of connecting the city’s ends is two-and-a-half months ahead of its deadline. As of now, the Metro will only ply on the 8-km route from the airport to Charbagh. Recently, ‘Metroman of India’ E Sreedharan, who is also the principal advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), inspected the North-South Corridor — from the airport to Munshipulia — with a team of the corporation and endorsed the work carried out. Following another inspection by Commissioner Railway Safety between February 20-23, the project would be ready for commercial runs.

Marquee bubbling with Oudhi culture

Lucknow residents woke up to the soulful notes of Raag Bhairavi and ‘Jago Mohan pyare’ rendered by noted classical singer Shruti Sadolikar, who performed at the ‘Safed Baradari’ in a concert at dawn on Sunday. Presenting timeless melodies for an enthusiastic audience at 6am, Sadolikar enthralled music connoisseurs with her ethereal voice at the ongoing Sanatkada Festival in an ode to the Oudhi culture that is quintessential to Lucknow. The event was a day-long celebration with food and a mushaira and a qawwali session in the evening.

