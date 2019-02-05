Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee architect of federal front: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu, who joined Banerjee's "Save India" sit-in in Kolkata, said that her ruling Trinamool Congress will win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the upcoming general elections.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday described his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee as the "architect" of the federal front.

Naidu, who joined Banerjee's "Save India" sit-in here to protest CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, said her ruling Trinamool Congress will win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the upcoming general elections.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is the architect of the federal front. She is the main pillar of the opposition," Naidu told reporters.

"She will win all the 42 seats in West Bengal and will be in a decision making position at the national level," he said.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said he had come on behalf of the 23 political parties who had participated in the January 19 opposition rally in the city.

Naidu also welcomed the Supreme Court order which stated that the CBI would not be able to arrest Kumar, and supported Banerjee's move to stage a sit-in demonstration in protest.

Banerjee began the sit-in in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of the city on Sunday night after a CBI team attempted to enter Kumar's residence to question him in connection with chit fund scams.

She alleged that the CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

