Home Nation

Ranchi man held for publishing fake 2019 Lok Sabha polls schedule on website

The accused was identified as Gomunt Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand. He was pursuing his graduation in B.Sc from Ranchi, they said.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly publishing fake news about the 2019 general elections schedule on his website from a WhatsApp group in January, police said Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Gomunt Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand. He was pursuing his graduation in B.Sc from Ranchi, they said.

The arrest was made on January 31 after police received a complaint from the office of Chief Electoral Officer regarding fake news about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls schedule that was circulated on various online and social media platforms, Anyesh Roy, Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) said.

A case was registered on January 18 and an investigation was taken up, he said. During an investigation, police found a website named www.mytechbuzz.in which has apparently published the fake schedule of the general elections.

The technical investigation was conducted and the admin of the website was identified, he added.

The accused told police that he received the election schedule on a WhatsApp group, which he published on his website to increase the popularity of the website, the DCP said.

His devices have been seized and further investigation is underway, the police official said. The accused was released on bail after the conclusion of the investigation in respect of his role, he added. Police are also checking Kumar's involvements in previous cases if any.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Fake Lok Shaba polls schedule

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp