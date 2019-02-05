Home Nation

'Modi wave' in Srinagar? PM trolled for 'rhetorical wave' at empty Dal Lake

In a video posted by Gujarat BJP Twitter handle, the Prime Minister was seen waving at no one while touring the Dal lake.

Published: 05th February 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:02 PM

PM Modi. Dal lake visit

PM Narendra Modi waving at Dal Lake. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen waving at 'no one' in Srinagar's Dal Lake during his recent visit on Sunday, which tickled the funny bones of netizens.

Condemning Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, separatists groups had called for a complete shutdown in the valley. Normal life was affected as everything came to a halt in the valley. 

PM Modi toured the Dal Lake amid tight security. In a video posted by Gujarat BJP Twitter handle, the Prime Minister was seen waving at no one while touring the lake. Now, the nation wants to know who he was waving at the empty lake. 

Here are some of the tweets on the big question today:

Opposition leaders didn't spare the chance to comment on the video.

Some suggested that he would've possibly waved at the migratory birds.

Maybe he was trying to create 'Modi wave' in the Valley.

During his visit, he inaugurated various development projects in Srinagar. He also addressed the people post the event where he said that every terrorist will be given a strong and befitting reply. 

Comments(2)

  • Bharat
    So nice to see that instead of finding genuine issues with the PM or his policies
    1 day ago reply

  • MARUTHIRAM
    Modiji is waving at Aurangajeb who has got Shourya award. He is also waving at his father Mr Hanief
    1 day ago reply
