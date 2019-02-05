National Security Act invoked against 3 for cow slaughter in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh 

By Online Desk

KHANDWA (MP): The National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday invoked against three persons accused of illegal cow slaughter in the communally sensitive Khandwa town of Madhya Pradesh, said the police.

“Police got the information three days earlier that some people are involved in cow slaughter near Moghat. When the police arrived, the accused ran away from the spot. But we found the cow carcass,” SP Siddharth Bahuguna said.

The incident took place on Friday in Khandwa. The three accused had escaped taking advantage of the dark. The NSA has been slapped by police against the accused with the consent of the district administration.

“After a detailed investigation, three persons named Raju, Shakil and Azam have been arrested. Of the three, one has a record of involvement in cow slaughter,” Bahuguna added.

This is the first incident in which police have charged those accused of cow slaughter with NSA.

(With inputs from ANI)