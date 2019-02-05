Home Nation

NFDC to be felicitated by MSME ministry for promotion of SC/ST entrepreneurs

The NFDC was formed by the government with the primary objective of planning and promoting an organised, efficient and integrated development of the Indian film industry.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has been named a winner under the 'miniratna' category by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which is felicitating select central public sector enterprises for their work towards promotion of SC/ST entrepreneurs.

The performance parameters for the felicitation were procurement from SC/ST entrepreneurs, number of vendor development programmes for SC/ST and number of SC/ST entrepreneurs benefitting according to data.

The NFDC, incorporated in the year 1975, was formed by the government with the primary objective of planning and promoting an organised, efficient and integrated development of the Indian film industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC/ST NFDC MSME

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp