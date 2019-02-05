NFDC to be felicitated by MSME ministry for promotion of SC/ST entrepreneurs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has been named a winner under the 'miniratna' category by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which is felicitating select central public sector enterprises for their work towards promotion of SC/ST entrepreneurs.

The performance parameters for the felicitation were procurement from SC/ST entrepreneurs, number of vendor development programmes for SC/ST and number of SC/ST entrepreneurs benefitting according to data.

The NFDC, incorporated in the year 1975, was formed by the government with the primary objective of planning and promoting an organised, efficient and integrated development of the Indian film industry.