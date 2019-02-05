Home Nation

No proposal to scrap sedition law: Government tells Lok Sabha

The law came into focus in 2016 after three JNU students were arrested for allegedly raising anti-national slogans. 

Published: 05th February 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:24 AM

Parliament house

Parliament house (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal to scrap the sedition law, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said amendments in criminal laws are a continuous process and are made in consultation with various stakeholders, including the state governments.

“No such proposal is under consideration of the government,” he said, replying to a question on whether the government is mulling to scrap the colonial-era sedition law.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report of 2017, during 2014 and 2016, 112 cases of sedition were registered across the country but only two of them resulted in conviction.  Thirty cases of sedition were reported in 2015 and 47 the previous year. In 2014, the NCRB, for the first time began to divide the chapter on offences against the state into specific categories, including sedition. 

The law came into focus in 2016 after three Jawaharlal Nehru University students were arrested for allegedly raising anti-national slogans. 

Sedition Law

