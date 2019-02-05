Home Nation

Supreme Court refuses to suspend NRC process, raps Centre for trying to obstruct it

The top court rapped Ministry of Home Affairs for its plea seeking to stall the NRC work for two weeks keeping in mind the role of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the election duty.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

People check their names on the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens after it was released at a NRC Seva Kendra Hatigaon in Guwahati.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Centre for seeking suspension of the National Register of Citizens updation in Assam, the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the government seems to be hell-bent on destroying the NRC. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton F Nariman refused to suspend the process of deciding claims and objections of those who were left out of first draft of NRC. 

“We are very disappointed with your request. We are sorry to say but the Ministry of Home Affairs is delaying the NRC work... The MHA seems hell bent on destroying the NRC,” remarked the CJI. 

The observations came after Attorney General K K Venugopal, representing the central government, made a request for suspension of the NRC work in the wake of the upcoming general elections. 

Venugopal said it wouldn’t be prudent to continue with the process of deciding claims and objections for the NRC after the Election Commission notifies elections.

He added 167 companies of the central forces, which are currently deployed for the NRC work, will also have to be moved during the polls and urged the bench to put the NRC process in abeyance for the period between poll notification and two weeks after the votes are cast. 

“We just say that the government of India is not cooperating,” the court observed. The court will hear the case in the first week of March. 

TAGS
Supreme Court National Register of Citizens NRC Assam NRC

