People of India will shut the doors on BJP, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP pulled out from the NDA last year over the demand for special category status which was promised during the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Published: 05th February 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the people of India will shut the doors on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu was reacting to Amit Shah's statement made on Monday, where the BJP president termed the TDP supremo a "U-turn Chief Minister" and that he will not be allowed to join the NDA alliance again.

Naidu told ANI in an interview: "We all know how Amit Shah was five years back. As he has got a big position, he is thinking he has become so powerful. Who asked him to open that door (to join NDA)? Did I ask him or beg him? He is talking all rubbish?"

"After the general elections, the people of India will close the doors for the BJP," the TDP chief stated.

On Monday, Shah, addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh, had said: "I am sure once the counting for 2019 elections is over and the NDA government comes to power again, Chandrababu Naidu will make all the efforts to join the NDA back. Let me tell you that this time, the NDA's doors for him have been shut forever. He has misguided the people of the state. It is appropriate to call Chandrababu Naidu a U-turn chief minister."

Slamming the Centre for failing to keep the promises made to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said: "The BJP is responsible for Andhra Pradesh's problems. There is a bifurcation act, the Centre promised special status to the state. However, the government later denied that. Now, they are trying to threaten us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer what he has done for Andhra Pradesh."

"BJP should not insult and humiliate people of Andhra Pradesh," the Chief Minister added.

The TDP, which is ruling Andhra Pradesh, pulled out from the NDA last year over the demand for special category status which was promised during the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh BJP

