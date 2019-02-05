Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets PM Modi, discusses farmer issue

By PTI

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During his first courtesy call on the prime minister after becoming chief minister of Rajasthan, Gehlot spoke on the procurement of 'mung' beans and issues of farmers among other important matters.

The discussions ranged from stalled refinery projects in the state to broad gauge rail lines for Dungapur-Banswara-Ratlam, Sarmathura-Gangapur City via Karauli, Nasirabad-Sawaimadhopur via Tonk and MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit) coach factory at Bhilwara, Gehlot tweeted.

The oil refinery project in Barmer was announced by the former UPA government and the foundation stone was laid by the then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in 2013, but the state government changed and the BJP renegotiated the project with state-run HPCL.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the commencement works for the oil refinery and petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Barmer last year.

The foundation stone for MEMU coach factory in Bhilwara and Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam rail line was also laid during the former UPA government regime in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam rail line project was conceived to provide rail connectivity to tribal areas of Dungarpur and Banswara.

On the day, Gehlot also met Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti at CGO complex here.

The chief minister requested for funds for various central government projects.

The union minister approved assistance for large-scale projects worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore in Rajasthan and gave permission to release the second installment of Rs 400 crore to the state under Swachh Bharat Mission.

A consensus was reached on an additional grant of Rs 300 crore to the state by the centre on the basis of performance in the Swachh Bharat mission, Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister also highlighted the requirement of assistance from the Centre for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and water projects related to Indira Gandhi Canal and Narmada river.