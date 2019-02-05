Home Nation

Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi suffers brain haemorrhage in assembly

While protesting Governor Ram Naik's address to the joint sitting of both the houses of the State Assembly, 50-year-old Pasi fell unconscious and was rushed to Civil Hospital.

Subhash Pasi

Saidpur MLA Subhash Pasi. (Photo| Facebook/ Subhash Pasi MLA)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi suffered a brain haemorrhage while protesting during Governor Ram Naik's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of the state assembly on Tuesday morning.

The SP MLA, who is around 50, fell unconscious and was rushed to Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the King George's Medical University trauma centre. The trauma centre head, Dr Sandip Tewari, who is attending on Pasi told PTI that the SP MLA suffered "brain haemorrhage". "He is conscious now but will be kept under observation for another 48 hours by a team of doctors," said Tewari.

Pasi, MLA from Saidpur constituency of Ghazipur, was attending the joint sitting of the UP legislature on the first day of the Budget session when he was taken ill. Opposition parties including the SP, BSP and the Congress raised anti-government slogans and threw paper balls at the podium targeting Governor Ram Naik during his 55-minute address.

