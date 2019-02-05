Home Nation

SC brought Mamata Banerjee's political histrionics to screeching halt: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani said the Supreme Court had ensured that a free and fair investigation takes place.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani at a press conference at the party office in New Delhi Tuesday Feb 5 2019. | PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political histrionics have been brought to a screeching halt by the Supreme Court, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday after the apex court directed the Kolkata police commissioner to cooperate with the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Shillong, Meghalaya, and no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata police chief, will take place during the course of the probe.

Irani said the Supreme Court had ensured that a free and fair investigation takes place.

Taking a swipe at Banerjee after she claimed a moral victory following the court's order, Irani said the West Bengal chief minister has been left with egg on her face.

"With egg on her face, to celebrate it as a moral victory is a dichotomy available only to Mamata Banerjee's realm of politics," the BJP leader told reporters.

The order should be a matter of introspection and concern for her, she added.

