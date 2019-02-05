Home Nation

Selfie mishaps: Centre asks states to identify accident-prone spots at tourism sites

The central government's advisory includes identification of such tourist spots, erection of signage warning visitors of the danger involved in taking selfies there and barricading areas wherever poss

Published: 05th February 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has advised all state governments to identify accident-prone spots at tourism sites for the protection of tourists who take selfies, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said accidents while taking selfies are reported from time to time and the Ministry of Tourism has advised all state governments and Union Territory administrations to take a number of measures to safeguard tourists.

He said safety and precautionary measures, including declaration of 'No Selfie Zones', to prevent any untoward incident are the primary responsibility of the state governments and UT administrations concerned.

The central government's advisory includes identification of such tourist spots, erection of signage warning visitors of the danger involved in taking selfies there and barricading areas wherever possible danger is identified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
No Selfie Zones Tourism Hansraj Ahir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp