TMC activists vandalised our party office in South Kolkata: BJP

KOLKATA: THE BJP has charged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with vandalisation of one of its offices in south Kolkata, an allegation denied by the state’s ruling party.

According to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, the TMC activists, who were out on a rally. pelted stones at the saffron party’s office in Bhawanipore area, while passing by it.“A scuffle broke out between the members of the two parties, following which the TMC workers overpowered the BJP men and vandalized the party office,” Ghosh said, adding that the party has lodged a police complaint in the case.A local TMC leader, however, termed the allegation as “baseless”.

