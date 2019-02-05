Train services restored in Seemanchal Express accident site

Home Nation

According to a release issued by the East Central Railway headquartered at Hajipur, clearing of the tracks and repair work were completed on Monday night.

Published: 05th February 2019

Rescue officials at the site of the derailed Seemanchal Express in Vaishali district of Bihar on Sunday | pti

PATNA: Normal rail traffic resumed Tuesday on the Hajipur-Bachhwara-Barauni section in Bihar, more than 48 hours after it got disrupted on account of the derailment of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express which had claimed six lives.

The technical approval for plying of trains on the section was given early Tuesday morning following which the Saharsa-Pataliputra Janhit Express ran through the route and passed Sahdei Buzurg -- the site of the accident -- at around 9.30 am, it said.

The release said that train services in the route have become normal.

Eleven bogies of the Jogmani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express had jumped the tracks early Sunday, killing six persons and leaving more than 30 injured.

Seemanchal Express

