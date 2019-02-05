Home Nation

Train services through coal-bearing areas in Dhanbad to resume from February 20: Railways

The operation of passenger and goods traffic on the line was stopped on June 15, 2017, based on a report of the Director General of Mine Safety (DGMS).

Published: 05th February 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The railways said on Tuesday that traffic operations would be resumed between Kusunda and Sonardih on the Dhanbad-Chandrapura section of East Central Railway which passes through the coal-bearing areas of Jharia Coal Field from February 20.

The operation of passenger and goods traffic on the line was stopped on June 15, 2017, based on a report of the Director General of Mine Safety (DGMS).

Subsequently, on the certificate from DGMS, different sections of the line between Dhanbad-Kusunda, Sonardih-Chandrapura and Katrasgarh-Nichitpur were opened for traffic between June and November 2017.

"Recently, authorisation for reopening the remaining section for goods and passenger trains between Kusunda-Sonardih has been received from Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, after joint inspection with DGMS. Some works have been identified for repair and rehabilitation of this line. After completion of these works, the section will be opened for traffic by East Central Railway," said Girish Pillai, Member, Traffic, Railway Board.

In all, services of 26 pairs of passenger and express trains were discontinued following the closure of the Dhanbad-Chandrapura section. Out of these, seven pairs of trains from Dhanbad station have started plying through the Dhanbad-Gomoh section, he said.

In the beginning, freight trains will ply on the route followed by passenger trains.

The closure of the line has hit over five lakh residents of Katras and adjoining Sonardih, Bhatmurna, Nawagarh, Baghmara, Angarpathra, Bansjora, Sijua and Jamuniatand. They used to come to Katras using the Dhanbad-Chandrapura-Muri passenger train which is among the trains that have stopped running.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Central Railway Dhanbad-Chandrapura Katras Dhanbad-Gomoh section

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp