Governor Ram Naik heckled by SP, BSP MLAs on opening day of Uttar Pradesh budget session

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The SP-BSP alliance emerged as imagery of lawlessness and chaos in state Assembly when the MLAs of the two partners pushed the house to bedlam, heckling Governor Ram Naik and throwing paper balls and paper missiles at him during his speech on the inaugural day of Budget session here on Tuesday.

Amidst the pandemonium, SP MLA Subhash Pasai turned unconscious while protesting in the assembly. He was given first aid and was rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment.

The SP-BSP MLAs were protesting against the delay in payment of sugarcane farmers by mills in Uttar Pradesh. They were shouting slogans – Governor wapas jao (Governor go back) and anti-Central government slogans as well. The house was adjourned amid the furore till 11 am Wednesday.

However, UP CM Yogi Adityanath condemned the act of the SP-BSP legislators who, he claimed, were acting like hooligans in the House.

"The way slogans were raised against the Governor and SP MLAs threw paper balls at him is condemnable. We criticise how SP and BSP members behaved in front of the Governor," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath while interacting with the media persons in Assembly central hall just before leaving for Purulia in West Bengal.

Slamming the opposition, the CM claimed that such behaviour in house amounted to sheer disrespect to the Governor and it shattered the grace and decency of Constitution and weakened the democracy.

“Their indiscipline and unruly behaviour with the Governor in house is condemnable,” he added.

He said, “now you can imagine what kind of system these people want. Opposition in UP doesn't believe in democracy and democratic institutions like state legislature.”

The opposition lawmakers also protested against the Centre accusing it of using the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to "target" its opponents. Even before the house could assembly, the SP and BSP MLAs, donning red and blue topis respectively protested at the statue of former UP CM Chaudhury Charan Singh with placards in support of farmers.

Notably, the CBI had recently carried out widespread raids at over a dozen locations in UP and Delhi in cases pertaining to illegal mining in Hamirpur district date back to 2012-2016. Besides grilling the then Hamirpur DM and IAS officer of 2008 batch B Chandrakala, the CBI had cracked down on a number of SP and BSP leaders including an SP MLC. Even the premier probe agency had claimed that it may summon the then CM Akhilesh Yadav who was holding the portfolio of mining department in 2012-13.

This was followed by ED raids on seven locations across UP in memorial scam worth Rs 1400 crore which had taken place during Mayawati’s 2007-2012 regime.

However, the CBI has been conducting probe into both the scams on the directives of Allahabad High Court.

The state budget of year 2019-20 will be presented on Thursday, February 7 and the discussion on Money bill will take place on February 12, 13, 14 and 15. Between February 18 and 22, voting on budget

proposals will take place.