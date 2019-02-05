Centre vs Mamata row prompts SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to write open letter

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing concern over the developments in West Bengal, Samajwadi Party president and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav urged the people of India in an open letter on Tuesday to preserve the democratic values and tenets of Constitution.

He claimed that the democratic republic of India was "being systematically hollowed out and destroyed" in the present times.

In a dramatic turn of events, there was an unprecedented face-off between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the premier probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when the latter went to quiz West Bengal top cop Rajeev Kumar over Sardah Chit Fund scam case on Sunday evening. Opposing the CBI move, the state police packed the probe team in a police vehicle and whisked it away to a police station. In the meantime, CM Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in protest in Kolkata

against alleged misuse of CBI by the BJP ruled centre to settle scores with political rivals.

The SP chief in his letter maintained that the attack on the state of West Bengal was an attack on the tenets of Constitution and also the dreams of its founding fathers who were obliquely opposed to the views espoused by the BJP and the RSS.

"Today our sovereignty, natural resources, and our youth are being sold to the famous few industrialists who fund the BJP as long as they deliver policies that benefit them," wrote the SP chief. He charged the ruling party with dividing the society on communal lines and communities were being stripped of their aspirations.

"Social equality is a distant dream and a government responsible for the highest unemployment levels in 45 years is telling unemployed youth to become an easily disposable cog in gig economy because creating jobs is too much a work," he explained.

Touching the issue of mob lynching, Akhilesh claimed that the minorities were living in fear in the country. He even targeted the media saying it was corrupted and was on the brink of destroying a nation and everything it stood for.

The SP chief flagged out the point in his letter that in the present scenario, the dispensation, which wanted to be in power for 50 years, was following a simple formula of embroiling the unfriendly opposition leaders in legal battles, implicating them in false cases and branding them as anti-national and seditious.

Using Modi minister Nitin Gadkari's recent statement to beat the PM, Akhilesh wrote: "These naked political attacks being orchestrated by the ‘two-and-a-half men’ who run this country. We need a strong man but our Prime Minister is far from a strong man." He then quoted Gadkari saying: "One who cannot manage his home, cannot manage the country."

He called upon the judiciary, IAS, IPS and other institutions including CBI to prevail over the constant attacks on them and fight back with integrity. He also exhorted the media persons to speak the truth without fear or favour. "Please do not allow this motley group of two and a half men to erode the very basis of our country," he wrote.

