Home Nation

Will not move no-confidence motion against Congress-JDS government: BJP

Earlier, Yeddyurappa asked JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda to stop accusing the BJP of trying to "destabilise" the Congress-JDS government and instead keep the coalition flock together.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid toppling bid allegations levelled by the Congress-JDS ruling coalition against it, the BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa said Tuesday his party would not move a no-confidence motion against it though corruption was "rampant" and there was lack of coordination between the partners.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP legislature party meeting here ahead of the budget session tomorrow, Yeddyurappa said the legislators had detailed discussions on various issues ranging from the governments "failure" to live up to expectations of people, lack of development works and "rampant corruption.

" In absence of coordination between the coalition partners in the government, there was no understanding among the ministers and the MLAs, the BJP state chief alleged.

"We have information that at least 20 MLAs gave open statement during their stay in the resort that they will not support H D Kumaraswamy.

Even chief minister had said that he was working like a clerk without any powers and I am not allowed to work freely. Against this backdrop we had detailed discussions, Yeddyurappa told reporters. He also accused chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of convening the session hurriedly.

"Just one day has been reserved for discussion on Governors speech. After this, the budget would be tabled and four-five days after the budget presentation, the session will be over on February 15. Kumaraswamy has convened this session in a hurry just for the heck of it," Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP will decide its future course of action after watching the Governors speech, he added.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa asked JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda to stop accusing the BJP of trying to "destabilise" the Congress-JDS government and instead keep the coalition flock together.

He was reacting to Gowda's comments that attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit to "destabilise" the government.

This comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress lawmakers on the BJP's radar for poaching as part of its bid to topple the ruling coalition might keep away from the session beginning February 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp