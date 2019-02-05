Will not move no-confidence motion against Congress-JDS government: BJP

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid toppling bid allegations levelled by the Congress-JDS ruling coalition against it, the BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa said Tuesday his party would not move a no-confidence motion against it though corruption was "rampant" and there was lack of coordination between the partners.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP legislature party meeting here ahead of the budget session tomorrow, Yeddyurappa said the legislators had detailed discussions on various issues ranging from the governments "failure" to live up to expectations of people, lack of development works and "rampant corruption.

" In absence of coordination between the coalition partners in the government, there was no understanding among the ministers and the MLAs, the BJP state chief alleged.

"We have information that at least 20 MLAs gave open statement during their stay in the resort that they will not support H D Kumaraswamy.

Even chief minister had said that he was working like a clerk without any powers and I am not allowed to work freely. Against this backdrop we had detailed discussions, Yeddyurappa told reporters. He also accused chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of convening the session hurriedly.

"Just one day has been reserved for discussion on Governors speech. After this, the budget would be tabled and four-five days after the budget presentation, the session will be over on February 15. Kumaraswamy has convened this session in a hurry just for the heck of it," Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP will decide its future course of action after watching the Governors speech, he added.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa asked JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda to stop accusing the BJP of trying to "destabilise" the Congress-JDS government and instead keep the coalition flock together.

He was reacting to Gowda's comments that attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit to "destabilise" the government.

This comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress lawmakers on the BJP's radar for poaching as part of its bid to topple the ruling coalition might keep away from the session beginning February 6.