4 stray cows found dead at temporary shelter home in Uttar Pradesh, inquiry ordered

Published: 06th February 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Four stray cows lodged at a temporary shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district died allegedly of cold, prompting authorities to order an inquiry into the deaths.

The deaths were reported from a shelter home in Burdata village on Tuesday and an inquiry has been ordered, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Shamli, Pershant Kumar, said.

Reportedly the cows died of cold.

The actual cause of death will be clear after postmortem, Kumar said.

Officials said another cow death was reported from a temporary shelter home in Muzaffarnagar district.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jansath, Vijay Kumar said the body of the cow has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

In December, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to make immediate arrangements for proper care of stray cows following reports of bovines destroying crops.

Besides asking officials to make 750 cows shelters set up at the Zilla Panchayat level functional, he had also directed them that proper fodder, shed and drinking facilities should be provided to the bovines both in rural and urban areas.

