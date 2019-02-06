Home Nation

Amid Robert Vadra's grilling by ED, wife Priyanka takes charge as Congress general secretary

Priyanka was appointed as general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east on January 23 by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves after accompanying her husband-businessman Robert Vadra to the Enforcement Directorate ED office for questioning in a money laundering case in New Delhi Wednesday Feb 6 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday took charge as AICC general secretary and will helm the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East.

She assumed charge after dropping her husband Robert Vadra at the ED office.

She then met party workers.

2019 Lok Sabha polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence for 'mission UP'

Her office is adjacent to the room of her brother at the party headquarters at Akbar Road here.

She will attend her first official meeting on Thursday.

Rahul has convened the meeting of all general secretaries and in-charges of various states to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

