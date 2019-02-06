Home Nation

Mumbai man wants to sue parents for creating him, mom admires his 'temerity' 

He goes by the name 'Nihilanand' on Facebook and believes it was wrong for his parents to have created him without his consent. 

Published: 06th February 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:53 PM

Raphael Samuel believes it is morally wrong for people to procreate as it only leads to misery. (Photo | Facebook @Nihilanand)

By Online Desk

Thought nihilism was too negative a school of thought? Then you probably haven't come across anti-natalism yet.

A 27-year-old businessman from Mumbai who identifies as an ardent 'anti-natalist' is planning to sue his parents for giving birth to him. Yes, Raphael Samuel believes it is morally wrong for people to procreate as it only leads to misery and further burdens the earth's resources.

Raphael made news around the world after reports emerged that he is taking his parents to court for giving birth to him. He goes by the name 'Nihilanand' on Facebook and believes it was wrong for his parents to have created him without his consent. 

According to a Guardian article, anti-natalism is a system of belief that holds that it is morally wrong for people to procreate, and a vast amount of human misery could be avoided by people simply not existing in the first place. It is a growing movement with followers across the globe. 

In a Facebook post, Raphael said that he loves his parents and "we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure." 

In an interview, Raphael said that procreation is the most narcissistic act on earth. Following his declarations, many have called out his "ingratitude" and sympathised with his parents. But Raphael's response to the same nullifies these reactions.

"My parents are extremely proud of me for my independent thinking and vow to demolish the case in court. We're good with each other though! No animosity," he said. 

In a Facebook post this morning, he shared his mother's views on his plans to sue her. 

"I must admire my son's temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers. If Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault," read the post, attributed to Raphael's mother, Kavita Karnad Samuel. 

"The media has focussed on a sliver of what Raphael believes in. His belief in anti-natalism, his concern for the burden on Earth's resources due to needless life, his sensitivity toward the pain experienced unwittingly by children while growing up and so much more has been ruefully forgotten. I'm very happy that my son has grown up into a fearless, independent thinking young man. He is sure to find his path to happiness," the post further reads. 

