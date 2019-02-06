Home Nation

Army detains three Rashtriya Rifles jawans for alleged involvement in killing of fellow soldier

Aurangzeb was kidnapped and shot dead by terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was on his way home in Poonch to celebrate Eid with his family. 

Rifleman Aurangzeb, who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was on way back home on June 14 to celebrate Eid when terrorists abducted him. (Photo | Twitter)

The Indian Army on Wednesday questioned three soldiers for their alleged role in the killing of a soldier in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2018. 

All the three armymen belonging to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, are reportedly under detention after a probe revealed that they may have leaked information about Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb who was shot in the head and neck was found in Pulwama with bullets all over his body. He was also a part of an officer's team which killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger. 

Following his demise, his family had made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

The government had announced the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for gallantry on the 72nd Independence Day.

