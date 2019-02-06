Home Nation

Assam Budget: Gold for brides, free rice to tea garden workers

The gold, however, will be available only to a couple’s first two daughters, in deference to the state’s population policy

Published: 06th February 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will give one tola of gold, costing around Rs 38,000, to brides belonging to families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement while presenting the Budget for 2019-2020. The state government has earmarked Rs 300 crore for the scheme. 

The benefit, however, will be available only to a couple’s first two daughters, in deference to the state’s population policy, and only in cases where the bride and the groom have both attained the legal age of 18 years and 21 years respectively. 

“A customary ritual, which has been part of the Assamese society for centuries, is to gift a set of gold ornaments to one’s daughter as a blessing. While other parts of our country may be plagued with the curse of dowry, in our Assamese society, this is a voluntary act of assurance from the parents that no matter where she is, their support is always with her…

“I feel that this is my solemn responsibility to stand with those fathers who cannot afford to gift a set of gold ornaments to their dearest daughters and at some point of time, have to resort to borrowings and put themselves in a vicious cycle of debt. The benefit under the scheme can be availed upon formal registration of the marriages under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954,” the minister said.

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the BJP-led government also tried to reach out to the workers of the state’s 800 tea estates.

“We have decided that from the coming financial year, we will provide rice, which is presently provided at Rs 3 per kg, free of cost to 4 lakh families in the tea garden areas covering a total of 20 lakh beneficiaries and a pilot implementation of this will begin from March 2019 itself,” Sarma said.

The government also tried to woo Muslims and Hindus alike by deciding to improve the infrastructure of temples and mosques. It also decided to hike annuity grant to “devalayas” (Hindu religious places of worship) by Rs 2 lakh annually and establish a “development corporation” for “indigenous Muslims” for their holistic development. 

Some other highlights of the Budget were immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 to widows aged below 45, e-bikes to students who pass Class XII examination with first division, and free textbooks up to university level to children of families earning less than Rs 2 lakh annually.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Assam Budget Tea estate gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp