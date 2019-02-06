Assam Budget: Gold for brides, free rice to tea garden workers

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will give one tola of gold, costing around Rs 38,000, to brides belonging to families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement while presenting the Budget for 2019-2020. The state government has earmarked Rs 300 crore for the scheme.

The benefit, however, will be available only to a couple’s first two daughters, in deference to the state’s population policy, and only in cases where the bride and the groom have both attained the legal age of 18 years and 21 years respectively.

“A customary ritual, which has been part of the Assamese society for centuries, is to gift a set of gold ornaments to one’s daughter as a blessing. While other parts of our country may be plagued with the curse of dowry, in our Assamese society, this is a voluntary act of assurance from the parents that no matter where she is, their support is always with her…

“I feel that this is my solemn responsibility to stand with those fathers who cannot afford to gift a set of gold ornaments to their dearest daughters and at some point of time, have to resort to borrowings and put themselves in a vicious cycle of debt. The benefit under the scheme can be availed upon formal registration of the marriages under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954,” the minister said.

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the BJP-led government also tried to reach out to the workers of the state’s 800 tea estates.

“We have decided that from the coming financial year, we will provide rice, which is presently provided at Rs 3 per kg, free of cost to 4 lakh families in the tea garden areas covering a total of 20 lakh beneficiaries and a pilot implementation of this will begin from March 2019 itself,” Sarma said.

The government also tried to woo Muslims and Hindus alike by deciding to improve the infrastructure of temples and mosques. It also decided to hike annuity grant to “devalayas” (Hindu religious places of worship) by Rs 2 lakh annually and establish a “development corporation” for “indigenous Muslims” for their holistic development.

Some other highlights of the Budget were immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 to widows aged below 45, e-bikes to students who pass Class XII examination with first division, and free textbooks up to university level to children of families earning less than Rs 2 lakh annually.