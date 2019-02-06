Home Nation

BJP won't stop till Mamata's misrule in West Bengal ends: Shivraj Chouhan

Chouhan, who is the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, made a scathing attack at the TMC government for denying permission to the BJP for landing helicopters.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo)

By PTI

KHARAGPUR: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday lashed out at the TMC government in West Bengal calling it corrupt and said his party would not stop till the Trinamool regime was ousted from the state.

Chouhan, who is the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, made a scathing attack at the TMC government for denying permission to the BJP for landing helicopters, resulting in cancellation of a number of public meetings, referring to which Chouhan said, "The more you (Mamata) try and stop us, more often shall we come to Bengal."

Chouhan mocked the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), calling it "Bina dhulhe ki barat" (marriage party without a groom).

He also asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been instrumental in bringing together opposition parties onto one platform, to name the PM candidate of the alliance.

Chouhan, a BJP national vice-president, whose first meeting at Bahrampur in Murshidabad district was cancelled due to denial of permission for landing his helicopter by the Bengal government, addressed the second "Ganatantra bachao rally" at Kharagpur travelling by road after alighting at the Kolkata airport.

