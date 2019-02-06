Home Nation

Bohra Muslim women want FGM issue in poll manifestos of parties

The women gave the call on the 'International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation', which is observed on February 6.

Published: 06th February 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: A group of Bohra Muslim women on Wednesday urged political parties to take steps to end the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) prevalent in their community and make the issue part of their poll manifestos.

The women gave the call on the 'International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation', which is observed on February 6.

The United Nations has dubbed the practice as a violation of human rights.

"A lot of political parties talk about women's rights and saving the girl child. We want to ask them what is their take on FGM? Will they end it? Will they support a ban on it? If yes, they deserve our vote," WeSpeakOut, a private organisation led by an FGM survivor, said in a statement.

Since the Lok Sabha elections are going to be held this year, the issue needs to part of the poll manifesto of the parties, it said.

Masooma Ranalvi, a member of WeSpeakOut who herself has been a victim of the FGM, said this year when the country goes to polls, they want all Indian political leaders to hear appeals of the Bohra women and take a stand to end FGM, the practice of removal of the clitoral hood of minor girls.

She said political parties need to be more sensible and accountable to save a girl child's dignity, and that the FGM issue should be a part of their agenda.

"FGM eradication should be a part of manifestos of the parties which call themselves progressive. Those (parties) who come forward and eliminate this barbaric practice would certainly get our votes," Ranalvi told PTI.

Referring to a report of WeSpeakOut, she said many women respondents reported feelings of fear, anxiety, shame, anger, depression, low-self-esteem and betrayal of trust as some of the fallouts of FGM.

The Supreme Court had in September 2018 referred to a five-judge constitution bench the plea challenging practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohra Muslims.

The apex court had in July last year questioned the prevalent practice of FGM, saying women cannot be "subjugated" to the level where they have to "please" their husbands only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Female Genital Mutilation Bohra Muslim Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp