Canadian man with the password to $145 million is dead, confirms hospital

No wonder, his sudden death has left many around the world angry and suspicious. Even a death certificate failed to douse their doubts.

Gerald Cotten. (Photo | Facebook)

Gerald Cotten, 30, signed his will 12 days before dying, leaving almost all his wealth to his wife. Interestingly, Cotten, president of QuadrigaCX, a Canadian cryptocurrency firm, was the only one who knew the password to Canadian dollar 190 million (USD 145 dollars) in client money.

No wonder, his sudden death has left many around the world angry and suspicious. Even a death certificate failed to douse their doubts. But now, the Jaipur hospital, where Cotten breathed his last, has confirmed his death.

Pragya, an official spokesperson of Fortis Escorts Hospital in Jaipur, while speaking with Express said, "The patient died here in Fortis and was brought in an extremely critical condition," she said.

She further divulged that Cotten was brought to the facility on December 8, 2018 at 9.45 PM. It was found that The patient had a history of Crohn's disease and was on monoclonal antibody therapy ( targeted therapy used to treat colon cancer) every 8th week.

The doctors' team treating him reportedly diagnosed him with a case of septic shock, perforation peritonitis, and intestinal obstruction, because of which his condition deteriorated suddenly on December 9.

"At 2:45 pm, Cotten suffered a cardiac arrest but was revived by CPR. he also suffered two subsequent episodes of ventricular tachycardia (fast heart rhythm) for which cardioversion was conducted," the release from Fortis hospital said. 

The press release further adds that the 30-year-old suffered a second cardiac arrest a few hours later, but couldn't be saved, and was declared dead at approximately 7.26 PM on December 9. 

The information of his death was communicated to the relevant authorities. The body was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for embalming after which it was handed over to the attendants, the release stated.

