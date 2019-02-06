Home Nation

CBI finalising dates for interrogating Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar on Saradha chit fund scam

According to sources in the central agency, Kumar is understood to have written to its officials stating his availability for questioning at its Shillong office this weekend.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI is finalising the dates for interrogating Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in its Shillong office as per the Supreme Court's order, a senior officer of the investigating agency said on Wednesday.

"We are finalising the dates on which we are going to question him. It could be this weekend," the officer told PTI.

The apex court had on Tuesday issued a notice to Kumar on a contempt plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The agency filed the plea after its team was prevented from entering Kumar's residence, where it had gone earlier this week to question the top police officer in connection with the probe into the multi-crore scam.

The court directed Kumar to appear before the CBI in Shillong for questioning, making it clear that he could not be arrested.

