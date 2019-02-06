Home Nation

Centre wants Prashant Bhushan punished, says his CBI tweet amounts to contempt of court

Two contempt petitions have been filed against advocate Prashant Bhushan for his tweet which alleged the government misled the apex court in the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI chief

Published: 06th February 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court Advocate Prashant Bhushan (L) and Attorney General to government of India K K Venugopa

By Online Desk

The Centre has demanded punishment for advocate Prashant Bhushan for alleged contempt of court after he tweeted against the government. 

Attorney General of India K K Venugopal and Secretary to Government of India had on Tuesday filed two separate cases in the Supreme Court against Prashant Bhushan for his tweet which alleged that the government misled the apex court in the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI chief. 

Venugopal said in his petition that Bhushan's tweets "scandalise or tend to scandalise and lower or tend to lower the authority of this court".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who has been arguing for the government, said that magnanimity must not be considered as a weakness of an institution. While Venugopal favoured only issuance of notice to Bhushan, the SG demanded punishment in the instant case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha on Wednesday issued a notice to Bhushan. The court will hear the matter in detail and consider larger issues of making comments in a sub-judice matter. The bench gave three weeks time to Bhushan to file a reply.

Prashant Bhushan Attorney General K K Venugopal M Nageswara Rao CBI Interim Director

