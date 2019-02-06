Centre files contempt plea against advocate Prashant Bhushan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Attorney-General KK Venugopal filed a contempt petition against advocate Prashant Bhushan, the Central government on Tuesday has also filed a similar petition against him for allegedly scandalising the court with his tweets on the appointment of former interim chief of CBI M Nageswara Rao.

Centre in its plea also took objection to the tweets put out by Bhushan which it alleges, amounted to deliberately making false statements in a pending case to obstruct justice and to interfere with the course of a pending judicial proceeding.

The court is likely to hear both the petitions along with the main case tomorrow. During the February 1 hearing, Venugopal had in a sealed cover placed before the bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, the minutes of the meeting of the Selection Committee which was held for appointing the new CBI chief.