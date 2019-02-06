Home Nation

LeT militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama

The encounter broke out when a joint patrolling party of army and police was fired upon by terrorists at Chakoora area of Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A self-styled district commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"Consequently, one terrorist got killed in the exchange of fire.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a local resident," the spokesman said.

Sheikh was affiliated with LeT and was known as district commander of the outfit for Pulwama.

He was wanted by the law for his complicity in terror crimes, the spokesman said.

"Irfan Sheikh had a long history of terror crimes for which several terror cases were registered against him.

He was involved in conspiring and executing several terror attacks on security establishments in the area including grenade attacks," the spokesman said.

