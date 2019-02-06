Home Nation

Former Army Chief JJ Singh joins Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali)

He joined the Taksali brigade in presence of SAD (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and senior vice-president Rattan Singh Ajnala.

Published: 06th February 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former chief of Army Staff and ex-governor Gen JJ Singh. (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former chief of Army Staff and ex-governor Gen JJ Singh (retd) today joined SAD (Taksali) in Amritsar.

Singh had two months back resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal citing personal reasons. A former governor of Arunachal Pradesh he had joined the Akali Dal on the eve of the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab and had unsuccessfully contested against Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala. He had also served as the president of the SAD’s ex-servicemen wing.

Singh said it was a mistake to join SAD after he became the member of the newoutfit, which he described as the genuine Taksali party of Punjab.

"Both SAD and Congress are working hand in glove. They tried their best to ruin my status. SAD is a commercial party which has been running hotels and many more business in the state,” he said.

He joined the Taksali brigade in presence of SAD (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and senior vice-president Rattan Singh Ajnala. Brahmpura said with the inclusion of JJ Singh, his party has
become stronger in Punjab.

He had earlier desired to fight the coming lok sabha elections from Ferozepur constituency  in the state.

On Tuesday, another senior leader and former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh had joined the SAD (Taksali) in the presence of party chief Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and other leaders, including Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan in Jalandhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal congress ex-governor Gen JJ Singh army staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp