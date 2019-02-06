Former Army Chief JJ Singh joins Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali)

Harpeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former chief of Army Staff and ex-governor Gen JJ Singh (retd) today joined SAD (Taksali) in Amritsar.

Singh had two months back resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal citing personal reasons. A former governor of Arunachal Pradesh he had joined the Akali Dal on the eve of the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab and had unsuccessfully contested against Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala. He had also served as the president of the SAD’s ex-servicemen wing.

Singh said it was a mistake to join SAD after he became the member of the newoutfit, which he described as the genuine Taksali party of Punjab.

"Both SAD and Congress are working hand in glove. They tried their best to ruin my status. SAD is a commercial party which has been running hotels and many more business in the state,” he said.

He joined the Taksali brigade in presence of SAD (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and senior vice-president Rattan Singh Ajnala. Brahmpura said with the inclusion of JJ Singh, his party has

become stronger in Punjab.

He had earlier desired to fight the coming lok sabha elections from Ferozepur constituency in the state.

On Tuesday, another senior leader and former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh had joined the SAD (Taksali) in the presence of party chief Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and other leaders, including Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan in Jalandhar.