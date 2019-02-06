Home Nation

Gold jewellery worth Rs 5 crore robbed in Bihar; cops see role of don lodged in Rajasthan jail

Branch manager Vinay Kumar was hit on the head with a pistol by one of the robbers and forced to hand them the keys of the strong room, the company’s employees told police.

Published: 06th February 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Gold jewellery is seen displayed for sale at a shop in a gold market in Basra, southeast of Baghdad. | REUTERS

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Reuters)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: In a daring daytime heist, armed robbers looted gold jewellery worth Rs 5 crore from a branch office of non-banking finance company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur town on Wednesday.

Six robbers, who entered the premises posing as customers, scared the company’s employees and security guards by brandishing pistols at them and performed within minutes what is perhaps the biggest robbery in Bihar, said police officials.

Branch manager Vinay Kumar was hit on the head with a pistol by one of the robbers and forced to hand them the keys of the strong room, the company’s employees told police. Manoj Kumar Jha, a security guard working there, said he was hit by the robbers and forced into a room.

“The staff said the robbers put gold jewellery worth about Rs 5 crore in five bags and also cash worth about Rs 2 lakh before departing. We are probing the case from all angles. Raids are being conducted at various locations,” said Muzaffarpur SP Manoj Kumar.

The heist took place at a building at Bhagwanpur area barely 500 metres from the Sadar police station at about 11:40 AM. The looted jewellery was the collateral the company had collected from people who had taken loans.

“The exact worth of the robbed gold is yet to be ascertained. Senior officials of the company have been asked to come to Muzaffarpur to help in the probe,” said Muzaffarpur range IGP Sunil Kumar to this newspaper. “We will solve the case very soon,” he added.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said: “The leader of this robbers’ gang is lodged in a jail in Jaipur. He gets such crimes conducted while being in jail. We are looking at all angles. I have spoken to the ADG of CID, who has investigated several such cases. He said this case would be detected very soon”.

TAGS
Gold Robbery Bihar Rajasthan

