Jabalpur officer summoned by CBI found dead

Though primary probe suggests suicide, it’s not clear how no one spotted the body and the scooter for over a fortnight despite it being close to the factory.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A junior works manager (JWM) of Gun Carriage Factory (GCF-Jabalpur), who went missing on January 17, a day after being summoned by the CBI for questioning for the probe into the alleged use of Chinese parts in long range artillery gun ‘Dhanush,’ was found dead on Tuesday.

SC Khatua was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Primary probe reveals that he may have committed suicide. “The body was found in a cave-like structure near the GCF campus and his scooter was found close to the spot. Though the body has been sent for autopsy, circumstantial evidence suggests that he committed suicide,” said Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh.
The partially decomposed body seems around 15 days old, added Singh.

Khatua, who was reportedly summoned by the CBI on January 16 for questioning on January 19, had left his official residence in Jabalpur on January 17 to consult an advocate, but didn’t return home. His wife Mousami had then lodged a missing person complaint. 

As per the probe, the missing officer was last seen in one of the CCTV cameras near GCF on January 17.

Jabalpur CBI

