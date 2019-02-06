Home Nation

Jharkhand: Final Grand Alliance talks in Delhi today

 Final talks on ‘mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) is likely to take place soon as prominent opposition parties of Jharkhand are to hold a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

JMM Executive President Hemant Soren

JMM Executive President Hemant Soren (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Final talks on ‘mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) is likely to take place soon as prominent opposition parties of Jharkhand are to hold a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Though, details of the meeting was not disclosed, Opposition leaders revealed that all differences on seat sharing and other issues among the leading Opposition parties will be ironed out.

“Talks are in the final stage and soon we will see seat sharing and other details finalised for 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said JMM MLA and party spokesperson Kunal Shadangi. 

Party insiders, however, said that the leader of Opposition and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren flew to New Delhi on Tuesday to take part in the talks. Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Ajoy Kumar is already in Delhi. 

Congress leaders also claimed that the decision will be taken soon. “Feedback from all parties is being taken and former Union Minister and State Congress in-charge RPN Singh, during his last visit to Jharkhand, met RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and JVM Chief Babulal Marandi and discussed the issue,” said JPCC spokesperson Rajesh Thakur. Barring one or two seats, consensus has already been reached on the rest, he added. 

The Opposition parties, during a meeting held at the residence Hement Sorren on January 17, have decided to contest the polls under the leadership of Congress and have chosen Soren as their joint Chief Ministerial candidate. Chiefs of 10 prominent parties of the state attended the meeting to give shape to the grand alliance.
 

TAGS
Jharkhand Mahagathbandhan

