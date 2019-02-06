Home Nation

J-K based terror group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen banned by Indian government

The ministry said the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen came into existence in 1990 with the objective of "liberation of Kashmir" and has been actively pursuing the same by way of acts of terror.

Jammu and Kashmir, Encounter

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday banned Jammu and Kashmir based terror orgainsation Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), which is said to be involved in a series of terror acts. 

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Central government believes the TuM is involved in terrorism as it has committed and participated in various acts of terror in India and its members are getting financial and logistic support from their handlers based abroad.

The TuM was among the first few militant outfits to emerge at the onset of terrorism in the state in the early 1990s. Like the ISIS, it is believed to follow the ultra-radical ideology of Salafism. 

The TuM came into existence in 1990 with the objective of “liberation of Kashmir” and has been actively pursuing the same by way of acts of terror, the ministry said in a statement. “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central government hereby makes the following further amendments in the First Schedule to the said Act, namely: In the First Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 40 and the entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely: ‘41. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and all its manifestations’,” the notification said.

It said a number of cases had been registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the recent past, where it was found that the TuM had played a major role in commission of terrorist acts and a number of its cadre had been arrested. The group was found to be running terrorist training centres for Kashmiri youth and was trying recruit more local youths, the MHA statement said.

The TuM has carried out terror attacks and subversive acts, such as grenade attacks, weapons snatching and supporting other terrorist outfits.

Terror outfits that have been banned by the Indian govt

  • Hizbul Mujahideen
  • Indian Mujahideen
  • Manipur People’s Liberation Front
  • Jaish-e-Mohammad
  • Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj
  • Al-Qaeda
  • Communist Party of India (Maoist)
  • Students’ Islamic Movement of India
  • Tamil Nadu Liberation Front
  • Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam
  • Khalistan Commando Force
  • Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIS)                   
