Lok Sabha adjourned for day after paying homage to sitting BJD member

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed members about the demise of the Biju Janata Dal member in Bhubneshwar Wednesday morning.

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after paying obituary to sitting BJD member from Odisha Ladu Kishore Swain.

The MP from Aksa was 71. He was a member of the Odisha Assembly from 2004 to 2009. Swain was a member of the parliamentary committee on Rural Development and OBCs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among members present when the obituary reference was made. 

Now, the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to the joint sitting of Parliament is likely to continue on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply to the debate.

