Ministry of Home Affairs wants action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to take disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for alleged violation of All India Service (Conduct) Rules.

The direction came a day after Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi sent a report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation prevailing in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: West Bengal CM turns street fighter for cop she once refused to trust

In a letter to the state chief secretary, Singh said Kumar had violated the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, by participating in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna in Kolkata along with some police officers. “Rajeev Kumar flouted provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” the MHA said in its letter.

Mamata, however, reacted strongly to the Centre’s order. “Rajeev Kumar never joined the dharna with me. It’s an absolute blatant lie by the Home Ministry. Why is the Centre so scared of a police officer? Rajeev Kumar has become a nightmare for BJP,” she said at the dharna site in Kolkata.