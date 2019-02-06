Home Nation

Ministry of Home Affairs wants action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

The direction came a day after Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi sent a report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation prevailing in Kolkata.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to take disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for alleged violation of All India Service (Conduct) Rules.

The direction came a day after Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi sent a report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation prevailing in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: West Bengal CM turns street fighter for cop she once refused to trust

In a letter to the state chief secretary, Singh said Kumar had violated the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, by participating in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna in Kolkata along with some police officers. “Rajeev Kumar flouted provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” the MHA said in its letter.

Mamata, however, reacted strongly to the Centre’s order. “Rajeev Kumar never joined the dharna with me. It’s an absolute blatant lie by the Home Ministry. Why is the Centre so scared of a police officer? Rajeev Kumar has become a nightmare for BJP,” she said at the dharna site in Kolkata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar Kolkata Police MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp