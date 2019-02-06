Home Nation

Mumbai diary

The iconic 130-year-old building of rail terminus that gives a distinct identity to Mumbai will be renovated at the cost of over Rs 50 crore.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Old structures, new look

Several of the city’s old and iconic structures are currently being restored. Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue, popularly known as the Blue Synagogue, at Kala Ghoda, was thrown open on Tuesday, after restoration.

The 135-year-old synagogue was built in 1884 by Jacob Elias Sassoon. The structure is also known for singer Madonna’s visit in 2008. The Victorian stained-glass windows, Burma teak interiors, furnishing and pillars with gold trim have all been restored by conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah.

Cost of facelift
Mumbai port Trust’s (MbPT) project to transform the eastern sea front of the city into a bustling recreational-cum -commercial and water-transport centre has been making headlines for some time now.

A recent lecture of MbPT Chairman Sanjay Bhatia about the project was attended by several former top bureaucrats of the state. Probing questions were asked to Bhatia about the cost that the citizens would have to bare for the facelift, whether the basic needs of the city have been taken into account and the way they have been addressed etc.

He gave satisfactory answers and assured the audience that the project would not become a means of grabbing land for builders.

CST too is changing

The iconic 130-year-old building of rail terminus that gives a distinct identity to Mumbai will be renovated at the cost of over Rs 50 crore. While majority of the work on the exterior is over, the work on the interiors of the station is on.

Huge doors, window panes, stained-glass windows, flooring, steps, false roofs are a pleasing view for daily commuters. Most Mumbai residents feel the world heritage building’s true worth is being displayed to the citizens for the first time now.

Pothole-free city

Potholes on Mumbai’s roads are a chronic problem. Monsoon, humidity and salinity of water have always been cited as issues which make potholes a perennial problem. However, in the latest budget of the city corporation, the civic chief described new measures being engaged to reduce the recurrent problem.

Along with use of newer materials to fix the problem, the civic body has for the first time allocated funds for footpaths under a separate head. Of the total budget of Rs 30,692 crore, a substantial portion of over Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp