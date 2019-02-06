Mumbai diary

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

Old structures, new look

Several of the city’s old and iconic structures are currently being restored. Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue, popularly known as the Blue Synagogue, at Kala Ghoda, was thrown open on Tuesday, after restoration.

The 135-year-old synagogue was built in 1884 by Jacob Elias Sassoon. The structure is also known for singer Madonna’s visit in 2008. The Victorian stained-glass windows, Burma teak interiors, furnishing and pillars with gold trim have all been restored by conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah.

Cost of facelift

Mumbai port Trust’s (MbPT) project to transform the eastern sea front of the city into a bustling recreational-cum -commercial and water-transport centre has been making headlines for some time now.

A recent lecture of MbPT Chairman Sanjay Bhatia about the project was attended by several former top bureaucrats of the state. Probing questions were asked to Bhatia about the cost that the citizens would have to bare for the facelift, whether the basic needs of the city have been taken into account and the way they have been addressed etc.

He gave satisfactory answers and assured the audience that the project would not become a means of grabbing land for builders.

CST too is changing

The iconic 130-year-old building of rail terminus that gives a distinct identity to Mumbai will be renovated at the cost of over Rs 50 crore. While majority of the work on the exterior is over, the work on the interiors of the station is on.

Huge doors, window panes, stained-glass windows, flooring, steps, false roofs are a pleasing view for daily commuters. Most Mumbai residents feel the world heritage building’s true worth is being displayed to the citizens for the first time now.

Pothole-free city

Potholes on Mumbai’s roads are a chronic problem. Monsoon, humidity and salinity of water have always been cited as issues which make potholes a perennial problem. However, in the latest budget of the city corporation, the civic chief described new measures being engaged to reduce the recurrent problem.

Along with use of newer materials to fix the problem, the civic body has for the first time allocated funds for footpaths under a separate head. Of the total budget of Rs 30,692 crore, a substantial portion of over Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development.