National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to share experiences with students across India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to answer questions from students from across the country in the ‘India First Leadership Talk’ series, which has been organised by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry’s innovation cell.

Officials in the Ministry said that the primary objective of the talk series, which started last month and is being held in various institutions, is to promote “right kinds of role models and value system amongst youngsters and motivate them to contribute positively towards nation’s development.”

Through the series, the government is planning to reach out to over 50 lakh students across India with an aim to “connect them with the nation’s ethos.”

The series, in which industry leaders like Anand Mahindra and Anand Deshpande have already spoken, is broadcast live across all institutions of higher education through various live streaming platforms. said sources in the Union Human Resources Development Ministry.

Apart from Doval, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman K Sivan, five-time World Chess champion Viswanathan Anand and World Health Organisation deputy director general Soumya Swaminathan are also set address the studnets from across India and share their experience and wisdom

Sources in the Union Human Resources Development Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education, which is supporting the project, said that students have been requested to send in their queries beforehand and the chosen question will be answered by the leaders during the session that lasts around two hours.

Doval is set to respond to the questions asked by students on February 11, which will be a great experience for the students who will be chosen from all around the country, officals said.