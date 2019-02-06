Home Nation

Over 20 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees go on strike

The employees are protesting against the state's new pension scheme under which the share of the government has been raised from 10 per cent to 14 per cent.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh government employees

Uttar Pradesh government employees (Photo | IANS Twitter)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Over 20 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees went on a strike on Wednesday to demand restoration of the old pension scheme.

The employees are protesting against the state's new pension scheme under which the share of the government has been raised from 10 per cent to 14 per cent.

This also means a four per cent increase in the employee contribution, which they are opposed to.

The government, after failure of talks with various employees unions, invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) banning all protests but the strike has begin, a union leader said.

Many government offices in the state capital wore a deserted look or remained locked as union leaders gathered outside to strategise and protest.

More than 150 government employee unions are participating in the statewide strike.

The Convener of the umbrella group of unions, Hari Kishore Tiwari, told reporters that the strike will go on till February 12 if their demands are not met. He, however, said that in the initial days of their protest, the health and power sectors would not be involved.

"This is being done on compassionate grounds so that people are not affected, but at a later stage we will include health and power services," he added.

Late on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey directed all the district magistrates through video-conference to slap ESMA on the striking employees.

Bracing up for the situation, the government has asked officials to ensure maximum attendance in offices.

Shiv Baran Singh Yadav, Chairman of the striking employees union, said they will not be cowed down by threats of disciplinary and penal action.

"We gave the government enough time to think over our demands but things have come to this stage only due to their lethargy," he said, adding that the government cannot rob the employees of their democratic right to strike against wrong policies.

The Karmachari Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha, a teachers' union, has decided to stay away from the strike.

Morcha President V.P. Mishra said: "We welcome the new pension scheme as it is in the interests of the employees."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh government employees Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government employees strike UP government employees strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp