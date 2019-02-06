Home Nation

Parliament disrupted over Bengal fracas

Both Houses of Parliament saw repeated disruptions amid protests by opposition parties over the Centre-West Bengal standoff.

Published: 06th February 2019

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

In the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MPs trooped into the well shouting slogans of ‘Save Democracy Save Constitution,’ forcing adjournment of the House for the day. 

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha and Speaker’s pleas to maintain decorum fell on deaf ears.

As the opposition and treasury benches clashed, the House had to be adjourned repeatedly. With Mamata calling of her dharna in Kolkata and announcing to hold sit-in protest in the national capital next week, many opposition leaders likely to share dais with her to send a message of united opposition ahead of the election. 

