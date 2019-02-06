Punjab Women's Commission Chief's SUV attacked, Haryana Police term it road rage

Harpeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati on Wednesday was alleged

attacked by miscreants a car chased her and hit her a Toyota Fortuner -- a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on the National Highway between Murthal and Panipat in neighbouring Haryana.

Both of them have been arrested.

The incident took place when Gulati was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on the busy NH 1 this morning.

Gulati said she was travelling in her Toyota Fortuner which was being driven by her son. The Punjab police escort vehicle was ahead her car. She said that she had stopped to eat breakfast at Haveli restaurant and around five miscreants in two cars chased her from there.

"Suddenly, two cars tried to overtake our vehicle. I asked my son to let them go ahead. But the two cars kept following us between Sonipat and Panipat. One of the cars tried to hit the escort vehicle and its occupants even hurled abuse at the security personnel inside it. The other car tried to hit my SUV. Both the cars increased their speed, our SUV followed them while escort vehicle was a little behind."

"At the toll plaza we saw a Haryana police vehicle, we stopped there and lodged a complaint. Both the cars on seeing a police vehicle turned back and fled and the occupants of one car tried to threaten us," she said.

She said being the chairperson of the commission, she was handling a couple of high-profile cases pertaining to, inter-caste marriages. `` In one of these two cases, some persons had earlier threatened me and some of my staff members," she added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Panipat Satish Kumar said that two youth Gurvinder Singh and Lovepreet have been arrested in the casse from their house. A case under sections 279, 336, 427 and 294

of IPC has been registered.

As both youth were in Maruti Swift car and drove rashly.