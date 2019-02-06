Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

Home Nation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm within seconds of the House meeting as opposition MPs tried to protest against various issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Soon after official papers were presented to the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu started to read names of members who had given notices seeking to raise matters of urgent importance by setting aside rules of business.

Even before he could finish speaking, MPs from Assam were up on their feet flashing copies of a newspaper.

Samajwadi Party MPs too were up on their feet but Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm even before any one of them could speak.

