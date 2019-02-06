Home Nation

Sedition case involving JNU students is exhaustive, taking time: MoS Home tells Rajya Sabha 

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the case registered with the Vasant Kunj (North) in Delhi.

Published: 06th February 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The sedition case involving some students of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) is exhaustive, involving many accused, witnesses and hence the matter is taking time, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the case registered with the Vasant Kunj (North) in Delhi under sections 124-A/147/149/120-B/34 of IPC against some students and leaders of JNU in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate on January 14, 2019.

"As reported by Delhi Police, the investigation was exhaustive, involving many accused/suspects, exhibits and witnesses, and hence, the time taken," he said replying to a written question on whether it is a fact that the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against JNU student leaders for sedition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Sedition Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp