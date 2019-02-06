Home Nation

BJP will put 'Aligarh locks' on 'Bua-Bhatija' shop: Amit Shah

Published: 06th February 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

 

LUCKNOW: Dubbing the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the ‘Mahagathbnadhan’ at the national level mere hogwash, BJP chief Amit Shah exuded confidence that they won’t stand a chance in front of BJP’s hardworking workers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 
Shah was addressing BJP booth level workers of Brij region in Aligarh and then Bulandshahr, where he inaugurated 51 BJP offices on Wednesday.

“The SP-BSP alliance is all dhakosla (hogwash). It will have no impact on the ground, so be free from its fear,” he said in Aligarh.

Reminding the booth chiefs of the BJP’s ‘Mission 74’ and the battle of ‘50 per cent’ in UP, the BJP chief reminisced how he was mocked when he had given the call of 70 plus seats in 2014 and 300 plus in 2107 UP Assembly elections. “I had confidence in my workers and the results of 2014 and 2017 were the testimony of that confidence,” said Shah.

Taking a jibe at Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance, Shah told BJP workers: “I want to tell Bua-Bhatija, even if you get Rahul baba (Gandhi; Congress president) along to fight the Lok Sabha polls, BJP will still win 74 seats.” 

“BJP workers will put Aligarh locks on the shop of Bua-Bhatija,” he said amid applause. “The road to Delhi had passed through Lucknow in 2014 and it will again cross Lucknow in 2019,” said Shah while seeking support for party in Bulandshahr.

Temple issue
Amit Shah also raked up the temple issue and said that his party was in favour of a grand temple in Ayodhya as soon as possible. He asked the SP, BSP and Congress to clear their temple agenda. “There is no confusion. BJP manifesto had it and BJP is committed to it.”

 

TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabh elections BJP

